LIMA — Nicholas J. Bader, 24, of New Jersey and formerly of Lima, passed on Friday, June 21, 2019. Nicholas was born October 14, 1994 in Lima, Ohio to Larry and Kim (Bowers) Bader. He was loved and cherished by siblings, Joshua, Alexandria, and Thomas Bader.

Nicholas graduated from Elida High School and went on to receive his Bachelor of Arts, cum laude Theatre Technology from Columbia College Chicago. He traveled coast to coast working in what he loved… the THEATRE. At a young age, he performed in numerous shows at Encore Theatre in Lima, where he was everything from being Stuart Little, Ralphie from A Christmas Story down to directing Mulan all before graduating high school. College and beyond took Nicholas from working as stage management during the summers in California, working in different musical theaters in Milwaukee, Cincinnati, and this past Christmas season traveling to over 20 states with The Nutcracker. He made his move to New York and assisted in numerous shows to then his proud moment of working as a Production Assistant on Broadway for Beetlejuice. He loved this moment and cherished the excitement of the red carpet opening night to the Tony Awards celebrations. Before passing, Nicholas started working on Rock of Ages.

Nicholas' smile was bright like the stars and he had a heart of gold. He never let anyone feel alone, praised you for your hard work and cherished the relationship and love from all who touched his life. For those who knew Nicholas – they know him for who is was, the struggles and challenges and how he worked hard to achieve his dreams and goals. Nicholas you are our light, a fierce warrior and your impact will last for all eternity. . "YAASS QUEEN!"

Visitation will be held at Siferd-Orians Funeral Home, Monday, July 1, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A celebration of his life will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. with visitation with family and friends 9-10 a.m. Online condolences can be left at www.siferd-oriansfuneralhome.com