NEW KNOXVILLE — Nicholas D. Doseck, 96, died Oct. 27, 2019, at Otterbein St. Marys.

Services will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday at Wayne Street United Methodist Church, St. Marys. Pastor Bev Hurlburt will officiate. Burial, with military rites, will be in Elm Grove Cemetery.

Friends may call four hours prior to services at the church.