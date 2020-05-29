HAMLER — Nicholas T. Langhals, 81 of Hamler died 7:04 a.m. Friday, May 29, 2020 at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay. He was born March 28, 1939 in Columbus Grove to the late John and Clara (Schroeder) Langhals. He married Esther Brinkman on July 23, 1960. On August 18, 1984 he married Rosalie T. (Warnecke) Lammers and she died August 9, 2016. He is survived by five children, Al (Tammy) Langhals of LaFollette, TN, Barb (Tom) Lauth of Ottawa, Linda (Craig) Schmenk of Kalida, Keek (Gary) Schroeder and Whitey (Jenny) Langhals both of Leipsic; 13 grandchildren, Ashley, Paige, Nathan, Dylan. Riley, Erica, Connor, Olivia, Ethan, Megan, Emma, Whitney and Nick; 3 great-grandchildren with one on-the-way; 7 brothers, Bob (Joan) Langhals, John Langhals, and Sam (Renee) Langhals all of Glandorf, Butch (Phyl) Langhals of Florida, Mike (Pam) Langhals of Ottawa, Pat (Joanie) Langhals of Glandorf and Martin (Lois) Langhals of Cairo; 6 sisters, Dory Schumaker of Columbus Grove, Aggie (Herb) Schumaker of Villages, FL, Bede (Jerry) Agner of Marion, Karen (Dan) Wander of Columbus, Chip (Steve) Croy of TX, and Theresa (Dale) Rosengarten of Glandorf; 2 sisters-in-law, Judy Gerding of Ottawa and Deb Langhals of Glandorf; 5 step children, Michael (Diane) Lammers of Kalida, Beth (Dan) Huddle of Napoleon, Nick (Gayle) Lammers of Leipsic, Bonnie (Jerry) Niese of Hamler, and Connie (Todd) Fiore of Nevada; 11 step grandchildren; 9 step great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Jenny Langhals, 2 brothers, Dan and Virgil Langhals; brother-in-law, Claude Schumaker; and a step-son, David Lammers Nick was a truck driver. He was a U.S. Army peacetime veteran, member of the Leipsic VFW and Leipsic Fish and Hunt Club. He enjoyed camping, fishing and loved horses and Sunday car rides. A Memorial mass will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Glandorf with Fr. Tony Fortman officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Leipsic. In lieu of flowers for the family, please send flowers to the residents of Fox Run Manor, 11745 Township Rd 145, Findlay, Ohio 45840, who have been unable to have visitors at this time or send monetary donations to Bridge Hospice Care Center, 1900 S. Main St, Findlay, Ohio 45840. Arrangements are under the direction of LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Leipsic where online condolences can be expressed at: www.lovefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lima News from May 29 to May 30, 2020.