ALGER — Nicholas J. "Nick" Wright, age 36, died on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 10:20 PM at Lima Memorial Health System.

He was born on November 1, 1983 in Lima, Ohio to Randy and Kim (Smith) Wright, they survive in Harrod. On April 29, 2017 Nick married Rachel McClure and she survives in Alger.

Nick was the manager of the Embroidery Department at Cappie Sportswear of Lima. He also worked at Colonial Hills Golfers Club and was an avid golfer.

Also surviving are his brother, Adam Wright of Harrod; a sister, Jennifer (Darren) Meeks of Harrod; one nephew; and his father and mother-in-law, Steven and Julia McClure of Alger.

A funeral service will begin at 10:00 AM on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger. It was Nick's wish to be cremated following the service. Inurnment of ashes will take place in Auglaize Cemetery, Harrod at a later date.

Friends may call from 4:00 to 8:00 PM on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , 1373 Grandview Avenue, Suite 200, Columbus, Ohio 43212. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alge