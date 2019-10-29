PERRY TOWNSHIP — Nick Weingart age 54, of Perry passed away 2:40 a.m., Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 at his residence. He was born Jan. 9, 1965 in Angola, IN to Norman C. and Elaine M. Mead Weingart who survive in Elkhart, Indiana. He married Kelly L Schooler and she survives in Perry.

Nick was an atmospheric agent of change through heart, art, music, construction love and true grit.

Additional survivors include a daughter Jillella Schooler Weingart of Findlay, siblings: Annette (Christopher) Goebl of Muskego. WI and Michael (Stephanie Hickamn) Weingart of Elkart, IN, several nieces and nephews. Father-in-law Wallace W. (Rheeta Burrell) Schooler of Perry and Judith Schooler of Wapakoneta.

The family will receive friends Thursday 6 to 8 p.m., Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and Saturday 10 to 11 a.m. at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Dr. Jill Spanheimer

will officiate the funeral 11:00 a.m., Saturday Nov. 2 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Fairmount Cemetery near Uniopolis.

Memorial contributions may be given to Perry Local School High School Principal's Fund and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com.