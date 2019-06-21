LIMA — Nickolas "Nick" A. Venturella, 83 of Lima, passed away June 19, 2019 at Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center. Nick was born July 9, 1935 in Cleveland, to Joseph and Mary (Nuzzo) Venturella, who preceded him in death. Nick was the owner and operator of The Corner Cafe for over 50 years. He is survived by numerous cousins in the Venturella Family and two cousins in the Nuzzo Family. In addition to his parents, Nick is preceded in death by his life partner, Lavonna Guy. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church with Father Kent Kaufman to officiate. Burial will be at a later date in Gethsemani Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lima Convalescent Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.