WAPAKONETA —Nicole "Nikki" S. Schulte, 50, passed away March 11, 2020, at 8:38 pm, from an automobile accident.

Nicole was born May 18, 1969 in Lima, OH, to Robert "Bob" and Roberta (Kerr) Watt who reside in Cridersville, OH. On October 28, 1996 she married Michael P. Schulte who resides in Wapakoneta, OH.

Nicole graduated from Wapakoneta High School in 1987. She then attended Lima Technical College and graduated in 1989 with a degree in Nursing. Nicole has worked as an RN at St. Rita's Medical Center for over 30 years. She took great pride in her work and caring for the Lima community. Nicole went to great lengths to show the younger staff how to do the job with compassion. Nicole and her family are members at Lima Community Church. She loved to go shopping and her specialty was "bargain shopping". Nicole enjoyed going on vacation and spending time with her family. She enjoyed going to all of her families extracurricular events that included all sports, cheer leading and camping trips to Indian Lake at Logan's Landing. Nicole also found joy in photography. She was a very giving person and compassionate to anyone.

Nicole is survived by her husband, Michael P. Schulte of Wapakoneta, OH, children, Austin Schulte of Wapakoneta, OH, Alexis Schulte of Wapakoneta, OH, father, Robert "Bob" R. Watt of Lima, OH, mother, Roberta L. Watt of Lima, OH, and brother, Shawn (Michelle) Watt of Wapakoneta, OH.

She is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Robert D. Kerr, maternal grandmother, Louise E. (Wanstroth) Kerr, father-in-law, Ralph E. Schulte and beloved nephew, Zach Morgan.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 11:00AM at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Dr. Doug Boquist to officiate the service. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Wapakoneta following the service.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 2:00PM to 4:00PM and 6:00PM to 8:00PM and one hour prior to the service at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mercy Health Foundation - Greater Lima, Allison Radiation Center, 730 West Market Street, Lima, Ohio 45801.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.