1/1
Nile Sroufe
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nile's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LIMA — Nile T. Sroufe, age 75, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. in his residence surrounded by his loving family.

He was born November 3, 1944 in Lima, OH, to Lloyd and Etta (Tucker) Sroufe who both preceded him in death.

On May 29, 1965, he married Pauline E. Williams who survives in Elida. Also surviving are their children: Paula K. Batt of Buckland, Steve S. Sroufe of St. Petersburg, Fl., and Terry (April) L. Sroufe of Lima; grandchildren, Brandon, Ryan Allie Batt, and Emali, Connor Harper Sroufe; great-grandchildren, Ava Batt Landon Batt; a brother, Raymond D. (Nancy dec'd) Sroufe of Newport Richey, FL, Sandy, the million dollar dog; a brother-in-law, Dennis (Shirley dec'd)Williams of Oldsmar, FL; a stepsister-in-law, Karen (Lee dec'd) Price of Toledo; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his sisters and their husbands, Nelda (Otis) Edwards and Sarah (Ralph) Campbell.

Nile enjoyed camping, NASCAR, football Buckeye Nation. On April 1, 1993 he started his construction business, Sroufe Construction along with his son, Terry. He attended Buckland United Church of Christ. He was a 1962 graduate of Elida High School. He loved to bowl with his wife in mixed doubles at The Delphos Recreation Center Sunday night league and the Fireman's league on Thursday night in Lima. In his younger years, he played softball several nights a week and on weekends.

Services will be held at 9:30 a.m., Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at the Shawnee Chapel of Chiles-Laman Funeral Cremation Services, with Pastor Adrian F. Sunday to officiate the service. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery following the service.

Visitation will be on Thursday, from 3-8 p.m. in the funeral home. Masks are required to attend the visitation and funeral service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Buckland United Church of Christ.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
OCT
30
Service
09:30 AM
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
1170 Shawnee Rd
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 228-5474
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved