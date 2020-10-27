LIMA — Nile T. Sroufe, age 75, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. in his residence surrounded by his loving family.

He was born November 3, 1944 in Lima, OH, to Lloyd and Etta (Tucker) Sroufe who both preceded him in death.

On May 29, 1965, he married Pauline E. Williams who survives in Elida. Also surviving are their children: Paula K. Batt of Buckland, Steve S. Sroufe of St. Petersburg, Fl., and Terry (April) L. Sroufe of Lima; grandchildren, Brandon, Ryan Allie Batt, and Emali, Connor Harper Sroufe; great-grandchildren, Ava Batt Landon Batt; a brother, Raymond D. (Nancy dec'd) Sroufe of Newport Richey, FL, Sandy, the million dollar dog; a brother-in-law, Dennis (Shirley dec'd)Williams of Oldsmar, FL; a stepsister-in-law, Karen (Lee dec'd) Price of Toledo; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his sisters and their husbands, Nelda (Otis) Edwards and Sarah (Ralph) Campbell.

Nile enjoyed camping, NASCAR, football Buckeye Nation. On April 1, 1993 he started his construction business, Sroufe Construction along with his son, Terry. He attended Buckland United Church of Christ. He was a 1962 graduate of Elida High School. He loved to bowl with his wife in mixed doubles at The Delphos Recreation Center Sunday night league and the Fireman's league on Thursday night in Lima. In his younger years, he played softball several nights a week and on weekends.

Services will be held at 9:30 a.m., Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at the Shawnee Chapel of Chiles-Laman Funeral Cremation Services, with Pastor Adrian F. Sunday to officiate the service. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery following the service.

Visitation will be on Thursday, from 3-8 p.m. in the funeral home. Masks are required to attend the visitation and funeral service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Buckland United Church of Christ.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.