1/1
Nina Hamp
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LIMA — Nina Jean Hamp, passed from this earth, to her heavenly father's home on December 3, 2020. She was in her home with family by her side.

Nina was born March 29, 1938 in Lima, to Edward G. Bruening and Berniece M. Blakely, both of whom preceded her in death. On April 22, 1955 she married the love of her life, Raymond W. Hamp and shared 46 years of happiness before his passing on August 29, 2001.

Whether it was a novel or a devotion book, Nina always found great joy in reading. She took great pride in her handwriting, and she made sure to pass this skill down to her children. Nina and Ray enjoyed many years of traveling with family and friends in their fifth wheel travel trailer. She was a devoted homemaker raising her 5 children. She loved her family above all else, including her dear canine companion, Coco. She will be greatly missed by all those who were fortunate enough to have known her.

Children include: Randy (Pam) Hamp, Robert (Tina) Hamp, Raymond Scottie Hamp, Laurie (Dave Davis), Todd (Judy) Hamp, and Kevin (Jennifer) Hamp. Sibling include Dana (Albert ) Moore, and Jeffrey (Noemi) Bruening. Along with 18 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren with 1 more blessing on the way.

Preceded in death by: Parents, Edward G. Bruening and Berniece M. Blakely; Spouse, Raymond W. Hamp; as well as Children, Raymond Scott Hamp and Laurie B. Davis.

Due to the unfortunate nature of the Covid-19 Pandemic, a private family viewing and service will take place with plans to hold a celebration of Life at a later date. Bryan Bucher will be officiating the service. Burial will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled through the Chiles-Laman Funeral Home Eastside Chapel.

With Nina's love and compassion for animals, the family has asked that any memorial contributions be made to the Allen County Humane Society, In her name.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
828 Bellefontaine Ave
Lima, OH 45801
(419) 228-5474
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved