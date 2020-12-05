LIMA — Nina Jean Hamp, passed from this earth, to her heavenly father's home on December 3, 2020. She was in her home with family by her side.

Nina was born March 29, 1938 in Lima, to Edward G. Bruening and Berniece M. Blakely, both of whom preceded her in death. On April 22, 1955 she married the love of her life, Raymond W. Hamp and shared 46 years of happiness before his passing on August 29, 2001.

Whether it was a novel or a devotion book, Nina always found great joy in reading. She took great pride in her handwriting, and she made sure to pass this skill down to her children. Nina and Ray enjoyed many years of traveling with family and friends in their fifth wheel travel trailer. She was a devoted homemaker raising her 5 children. She loved her family above all else, including her dear canine companion, Coco. She will be greatly missed by all those who were fortunate enough to have known her.

Children include: Randy (Pam) Hamp, Robert (Tina) Hamp, Raymond Scottie Hamp, Laurie (Dave Davis), Todd (Judy) Hamp, and Kevin (Jennifer) Hamp. Sibling include Dana (Albert ) Moore, and Jeffrey (Noemi) Bruening. Along with 18 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren with 1 more blessing on the way.

Preceded in death by: Parents, Edward G. Bruening and Berniece M. Blakely; Spouse, Raymond W. Hamp; as well as Children, Raymond Scott Hamp and Laurie B. Davis.

Due to the unfortunate nature of the Covid-19 Pandemic, a private family viewing and service will take place with plans to hold a celebration of Life at a later date. Bryan Bucher will be officiating the service. Burial will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled through the Chiles-Laman Funeral Home Eastside Chapel.

With Nina's love and compassion for animals, the family has asked that any memorial contributions be made to the Allen County Humane Society, In her name.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com