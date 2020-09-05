CRIDERSVILLE — Nina Henne age 101, of Cridersville passed away 3:58 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 at Otterbein Cridersville, where she had lived for more than 27 years. Nina was born June 23, 1919 to the late Earl Ray and Iona Metzger Hoverman of Kossuth, Ohio. She married Robert Henne, of rural St. Mary's March 1, 1941, they celebrated 64 years of marriage prior to his death June 30, 2005.

Mrs. Henne was a member of Cridersville United Methodist Church and their ladies group. She retired in 1984 from Hayes Albion Industry in Spencerville after 38 years as an inspector. She had worked 4 years at the Lima Tanks plant during WW II and at her parents General Merchandise Store and gas station in Kossuth. She was a member of Hawthorne Chapter 119 of Eastern Star, Wapak and a life member of Spencerville VFW Auxiliary and the American Legion. For a number of years she was a make up artist for Miss Ohio Pageant at Cedar Point. She loved flowers and enjoyed planting beautiful flowers in her court at Otterbein. Nina was proud of her Cherokee Indian heritage through her father family.

Surviving are several nieces and nephews, whom she loved much. She was preceded in death by brother Eugene and Austin Hoverman and a sister Fern Link.

The family will receive friends 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday Sept. 12 at Cridersville United Methodist Church and the funeral will follow at 3 with Rev. Mark Hollinger officiating and Chaplain Peter Citrain assisting. Burial will follow in Kossuth Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Cridersville United Methodist Church or Otterbein Activities Department, Cridersville. Online condolences may be shared BayliffAndSon.com

We, Nina's 15 nieces and nephews, thank you, Otterbein skilled, for your care and concern for her and we're glad for the laughter along the way, too. She will not soon be forgotten!