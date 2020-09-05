1/1
Nina Henne
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

CRIDERSVILLE — Nina Henne age 101, of Cridersville passed away 3:58 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 at Otterbein Cridersville, where she had lived for more than 27 years. Nina was born June 23, 1919 to the late Earl Ray and Iona Metzger Hoverman of Kossuth, Ohio. She married Robert Henne, of rural St. Mary's March 1, 1941, they celebrated 64 years of marriage prior to his death June 30, 2005.

Mrs. Henne was a member of Cridersville United Methodist Church and their ladies group. She retired in 1984 from Hayes Albion Industry in Spencerville after 38 years as an inspector. She had worked 4 years at the Lima Tanks plant during WW II and at her parents General Merchandise Store and gas station in Kossuth. She was a member of Hawthorne Chapter 119 of Eastern Star, Wapak and a life member of Spencerville VFW Auxiliary and the American Legion. For a number of years she was a make up artist for Miss Ohio Pageant at Cedar Point. She loved flowers and enjoyed planting beautiful flowers in her court at Otterbein. Nina was proud of her Cherokee Indian heritage through her father family.

Surviving are several nieces and nephews, whom she loved much. She was preceded in death by brother Eugene and Austin Hoverman and a sister Fern Link.

The family will receive friends 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday Sept. 12 at Cridersville United Methodist Church and the funeral will follow at 3 with Rev. Mark Hollinger officiating and Chaplain Peter Citrain assisting. Burial will follow in Kossuth Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Cridersville United Methodist Church or Otterbein Activities Department, Cridersville. Online condolences may be shared BayliffAndSon.com

We, Nina's 15 nieces and nephews, thank you, Otterbein skilled, for your care and concern for her and we're glad for the laughter along the way, too. She will not soon be forgotten!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved