VAN WERT — Nina B. Ragan, 95, died at 3:55 a.m. March 18, 2020, at Vancrest of Van Wert.

Private services will be held. The Rev. Hal Shafer will officiate. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery.

Services have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory, Van Wert.