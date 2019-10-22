BLUFFTON — Nita G. Cosart, 101, of Bluffton, passed away at 3:00 PM on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Willow Ridge of Bluffton.

She was born on September 18, 1918 in Oilton, OK to Lawrence M. and Martha (Thompson) Tougaw, who preceded her in death. On April 9, 1944, she married R. Joe Cosart, who preceded her in death on June 24, 2001.

Nita had been a bookkeeper for Standard Oil Company for a number of years. She was a member of South Side Christian Church. Nita volunteered at Lima Memorial Hospital and received recognition for serving for over 1000 hours. She enjoyed golfing, sewing and bowling. She also liked to watch Ohio State Football but most of all she loved celebrating holidays with her family.

Surviving are her daughter M. Charlotte Cosart of Bluffton; her son Phillip A. (Donna J.) Cosart of Columbus Grove; her grandchildren Dawn (Steve) Shaffer of Lima, Todd (Kelli) Cosart of Harrod, Amy (Amy Smerick) Cosart of Erie, PA and Molly (Mason) Hagemeyer of Whitefish, MT; her seven great-grandchildren; her seven great-great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law Susan Tougaw of Denver, CO and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son Robert A. Cosart; one great-grandson; her brother Lawrence M. Tougaw.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at South Side Christian Church, 3300 South Side Drive, Lima.

Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation at 1:00 PM at the church, with her grandson Rev. Todd Cosart officiating.

Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to South Side Christian Church.

The family would like to extend a special "thank you" to the staff of the Mennonite Memorial Home's "Betty House".

Arrangements have been entrusted to CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

