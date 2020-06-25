Noble Zimmerman

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Noble Jay Zimmerman, 77, formerly of Harrod, Ohio and currently of Ft. Myers, Florida, passed away peacefully on the evening of June 21, 2020 with his family by his side.

Noble was born on September 4, 1942 to the late Noble and Ada Cleo (Elder) Zimmerman and was a 1960 graduate of Alger High School. On September 6, 1964, after dating over 5 years, Noble married Nancy (Price) Zimmerman, who survives. Noble was a veteran of the Army National Guard and a farmer of over 40 years before retiring to Florida as a snowbird (part-time resident). He and Nancy became permanent Florida residents in 2011. He was a past member of Waynesfield United Methodist Church and a current member of Beach United Methodist Church, Ft. Myers Beach, FL, where he served as an usher. His hobbies included tennis (playing, watching, and talking as much as he could about it), line and square dancing, bowling, bocce, playing cards with friends and watching all sports on TV, especially the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cleveland Browns. Noble was also the unofficial social director for all family events as well as within their retirement community in Florida. Over the years, Noble was a member of the Lions Club, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks #157 in Kenton Ohio and the Hardin County Soil and Water Conservation Board.

Noble was the very proud father of daughter Nanette (James) Griesi, a physical therapist living in Chesapeake, VA and son Kevin, an attorney in Columbus, OH. He also has three wonderful grandchildren, Kyle (16), Mitch (15), and Julia (12) Griesi in Chesapeake, VA.

Noble is survived by his brother Donald Zimmerman of Findlay, OH and Bradenton, FL. He was preceded in death by sisters Mary Ann Lawrence and Phyllis Miller, both of Harrod, OH.

At the family's request, there will be no memorial service. Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.fortmyersmemorial.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Beach United Methodist Church, 155 Bay Road, Ft. Myers, FL 33931 or at beachunitedmethodist.org.