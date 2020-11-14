LIMA — Nolan V. Sherrick ("Bud"). age 93, passed away on November 12, 2020, leaving behind his beloved wife of 71 years, Martha "Marty" R. Sherrick (Myers), and three children, Amy G. Sherrick of Fresno, CA; David N. Sherrick (Cheryl) of Elida, OH; and Nancy S. Hale (Sherrick) of Elida, OH; 7 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Also, his younger sister, Velva ("Tootie") Bruce of Elida, OH; and his younger brother, Jim Sherrick (Patty) of Elida, OH; sister-in-laws, Betty Sherrick (Earl) of Elida, OH; Phyllis Sherrick (Kenneth) of Lima, OH; and Jo Sherrick (Noah, Jr.) of Lima, OH. Nolan was preceded in death by his parents, Noah Sherrick, Sr. and Hulda (Lippincott) Sherrick; sister, Evenlyn Shadley (Sherrick); brothers, Earl Sherrick, Kenneth Sherrick, and Noah Sherrick, Jr.

Nolan owned Sherrick's TV and Radio Service and farmed several acres. Later he became a long-time employee of the former Standard Oil Company and Husky Oil Company, where he retired from in 1986. Upon retirement Nolan, along with his son, grandsons, nephews, and friends, reconstructed a hand-honed log cabin to fulfill Marty's dream of having a gift shop, "The Hollow Log". Nolan never met a stranger when customers visited the gift shop. When Nolan retired, which he never fully did, he could be seen working on cement statues with his faithful and beloved golden labrador retriever, Buddy, at his side.

Nolan was a graduate of Elida High School. He was an active member of the Immanuel United Methodist Church of Elida, where together with his wife; he taught Junior Church and was member of a highly active Sunday School class of their own, known for their Chicken BBQ and whole hog sausage sales. Nolan also raised vegetables which he shared with family and friends and donated to the Chicken BBQ.

He was a Boy Scout Master, a 4-H Leader for his son, and helped make several floats for his daughter's Girl Scout troop's Allen County Fair Parade entries. Nolan volunteered for the Johnny Appleseed Festival, and was also involved with the Teens for Christ Camp, where he worked in the kitchen and helped at the Red Bird Mission. He also traveled to a School in Georgia where, along with his wife, they taught the students how to make cornhusk dolls.

Nolan instilled in his children a strong work ethic and respect for others, along with his love for gardening, volunteering, and helping others. In later years, you could find Nolan in his garden at 6am, spending countless hours tilling, hoeing, pulling weeds, and sharing his love of gardening with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, when he was not looking for that infamous lost tool he needed to finish a project. In the garden, there was nothing that Nolan could not grow. There was never a stranger when someone came to the Sherrick home, where there was always an abundance of good times to be had and delicious food to share. Visitors were always treated to many stories, a tour of the garden; and of course, Nolan's homemade vinegar, especially the mother.

The family would like to express their deep gratitude this past year and half for taking this journey with their husband, father, and grandparent, to Nolan's caregivers from Lima Convalescent Home, Mercy Health Hospice, Mercy Health Cancer Center, Comfort Keepers and his home health aide. The love and kindness shown to Nolan will never be forgotten.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations may be made to the Memory Care Unit at Lima Convalescent Home, where his wife still resides, or to a charity of their choice.

Due to COVID-19 the family will hold a private graveside service.