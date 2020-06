DELPHOS — Nolan H. Zimmerman Jr., 73, died at 12:19 a.m. June 16, 2020, at Lima Memorial Health System

Services will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at Chiles-Laman Funeral and Cremation Services, Eastside Chapel. Burial with military honors will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.