Nolan Zimmerman

DELPHOS — Nolan H. Zimmerman Jr., age 73, was called home to the Lord at 12:19 am Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Lima Memorial Health System.

Nolan was born October 22, 1946 in Lima, OH, to the late Nolan H. Zimmerman Sr. and Frances (Collins) Zimmerman - Gay. On June 3, 1967 he married Oralia "Lila" (Torres) Zimmerman.

Nolan was a 1965 graduate of Bath High School. After graduation he enlisted and proudly served in the United States Army. Nolan retired in 2009 from International Brake Industries. He enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a fan of the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians and The Ohio State Buckeyes. Nolan loved spending time with his family and he especially loved watching his grandchildren play sports. He was a past member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aeries 471, Delphos, Ohio.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Oralia "Lila" Zimmerman of Delphos; three children, Sherri A. Zimmerman of Delphos, Stephanie (Bob) Stevenson of Delphos and James Edward (Melissa) Zimmerman of Lakeview; eight grandchildren, Bobby Stevenson of Delphos, Katelyn Stevenson of Delphos, Nicole Stevenson of Delphos, Shawna (Michael) Bridge of Delray Beach, FL, Jordan Sherrick of Lima, Taylor Zimmerman of Houston, TX, Kristin Zimmerman of Lima and Justin Zimmerman of Lakeview; five great-grandchildren, Rylan, Braelynn, Emma, Mikey III, Trenton and one on the way; sister, Marilyn (Steve) Roseberry of Marion; step-dad, Bill (Gen) Gay of Grey Eagle, MN and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by a step-brother, Tim (Lisa) Collins and his in-laws, Florencio and Petra Torres.

Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 am Friday, June 19, 2020, at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL. Rev. John Hyter will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Military Honors will be provided by the United States Army and the VFW #1275.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 - 4:00 and 6:00 - 8:00 pm Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the funeral home.

