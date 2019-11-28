LIMA — Nora Jordon, 88 of Lima, passed away November 26, 2019, at Shawnee Manor Nursing Home.

Nora was born June 1, 1931 in Lena Rue, Ky., to Pete and Mary (Maiden) Bays, who preceded her in death. On July 1, 1950, she married Pascal Jordon, who preceded her in death on March 30, 2006.

Nora was a homemaker and a member of Lima Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed traveling with family and friends, gardening and flowers. Nora loved to spend time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her daughters, Diane Benson, Linda Krouse and Loretta (Russell) Grice; grandchildren, Robert and Michael (Melinda) Ford, Angie (Brian) Harmon, Mandie Mees, Andy, Ryan and Adam (Kim) Krouse, Kyle (Allison) Haunhorst and Aubrey (Jose) Lopez; great-grandchildren, Jacob Harmon, Taylor, Makayla and Ayden Mees and Jordan Pascal Krouse; sister, Ruby Brewer and her brother, Leonard (Fran) Bays. In addition to her husband, Nora is preceded in death by her daughter, Norma (Bob) Ford; brother, Elam Bays and her sister, Lucy Golden.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Lima Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Terry Brock to officiate. Burial will be in Fairmount Cemetery following the service. Visitation will be Sunday, December 1, 2019, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

