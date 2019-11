LIMA — Nora Jordon, 88, died Nov. 26, 2019, at Shawnee Manor.

Services will begin at 1 p.m. Monday at Lima Missionary Baptist Church. Pastor Terry Brock will officiate. Burial will be in Fairmount Cemetery.

Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Chiles-Laman Funeral and Cremation Services, Shawnee Chapel.