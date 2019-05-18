CRIDERSVILLE — Noralee Fisher, 92 of Otterbein of Cridersville, passed away May 17, 2019, at Lima Memorial Health System. Noralee was born February 25, 1927 in Frankfurt, IN, to Cecil Clifford and Ellen Elizabeth (Stout) Chrismer, who preceded her in death. On November 1, 1946, she married Paul Fisher, who preceded her in death on March 30, 2002. Noralee was a graduate of Shawnee High School and a member of the Gardendale Church of God for many years. She instilled a love of reading in her three girls at a very young age; she would read aloud to them during her pregnancies. Noralee has left a legacy of love for her family and friends. She lived by the Bible verse Joshua 1:5: "I will never leave you, nor forsake you". We have many cherished memories of family and friend get-togethers where good times and laughter were shared by all. Noralee is survived by her daughters, Paula (Keith) Blankenship of Dayton, OH, Jane (Allan) Sherrick of Lima and Crystal (Jerry) Sherrick of Lima; granddaughter, Kristine (Joe) Bour; grandsons, Randy Blankenship and Jamie Blankenship; granddaughter, Stacey (David) Dunten and grandson, Jason Sherrick; great-grandchildren, Jack & Emma Bour; brother, Robert (Judy) Chrismer and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Gardendale Church of God with Pastor Terry Davy to officiate the service. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery following the service. Visitation will be Monday, May 20, 2019, 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL & Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 10:00 AM until the time of the service at 11:00 am at the church. The family would like to thank the Otterbein Assisted Living staff and the 2 South and Lima Memorial Hospice staff for taking such good care of Noralee. Memorial contributions may be made to Gardendale Church of God. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.