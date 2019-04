CHICKASAW — Norbert "Butch" Garman, 89, died April 25, 2019, at Briarwood Village, Coldwater.

Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Precious Blood Catholic Church, Chickasaw. The Rev. Tom Brenberger will officiate. Burial, with military honors, will be in the church cemetery.

Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster.