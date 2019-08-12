DELPHOS — Norbert J. 'Nub' Lindeman, 81, of Delphos, passed away Sunday afternoon, August 11, 2019, at Mercy Health – St. Rita's surrounded by his loving family.

He was born December 25, 1937 to Raymond and Florence (Geise) Lindeman, who both preceded him in death. On May 11, 1963, he married Patricia A. (Trentman) Lindeman, who preceded him in death on March 27, 2012.

Nub is survived by three sons, Dan (Donna) Lindeman, Jim (Jolene) Lindeman and Jeff (Anita) Lindeman, all of Delphos; two daughters, Sue (Russ) Shrider and Janice (Matt) Wrasman, both of Delphos; 14 grandchildren, Dana (Brandon) Knueve, David (Keersten), Derek and Devin Lindeman, Nick (Karsen), Justin (Kim) and Sarah Shrider, Tricia, Melissa, Brandon and Jacob Wrasman, and Baylee, Trent and Emma Lindeman; two step-grandchildren, Liam and Kayleigh O'Connor; one step-great-grandson, Axel O'Connor; a sister, Ruth (Joe) Ottenweller of Hoagland, IN; four brothers-in-law, Jim (Janet) Trentman, Bob (Deb) Trentman, Jim Baldauf, and Tom Pohlman, all of Delphos; and two sisters-in-law, Mary Lee (Bob) Miller and Irene (Norb) Renner, both of Delphos

He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Alfreda 'Fritz' (Bill) Wieging, and Helen (Bill) Remlinger; two sisters-in-law, Marge Baldauf and Judy Pohlman; and a brother-in-law, John Wannemacher.

Nub was a 1955 graduate of Delphos St. John's, after which he joined the United States National Guards. He was a lifetime farmer, also working several places around Delphos. In 1966 he took over the family farm from his dad. He and Pat loved to vacation with friends and family. They enjoyed taking their kids to the lake and camping. Sunday afternoons were reserved for family time with all the kids and grandkids. Nub was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, and was an avid Blue Jay fan.

A Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 16 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, the Rev. Scott Perry, officiating. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery with graveside military honors conducted by the Delphos Veterans Council.

Visitation will be from 2:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday at Weber Funeral Home, 1840 E. Fifth St., Delphos, where a Parish Wake Service will be held at 7:45 p.m.