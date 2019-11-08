SUN LAKES, Arizona — R. Norman "Norm" Lytle, 83, passed away on October 30, 2019 surrounded by his family.

Norm was born in Venedocia, Ohio to Manford and Helen Lytle on March 15, 1936. He went to Spencerville High School, graduating in 1954. After high school, Norm joined the U.S. Air Force. After serving his country, Norm majored in photography in Chicago, Illinois and later made his career in graphic arts and the printing industry.

Norm's priority in life was his family whom he loved dearly. He was passionate about sports, especially THE Ohio State Buckeyes, Cincinnati Reds and Bengals. He was an avid photographer and loved taking candid photos of his family. Norm had a great sense of humor and will be remembered by his family with a smile on his face.

He is survived by the love of his life, Karan, daughters Chris and Kelly; grandchildren Amanda, Hayden, Michael, Christian, and Alli; great-grandchildren Carter, Jack, Henry, and Louis; brother Ronald (Sandy); sister-in-law Kristi (Paul); nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

Norm will live on in the hearts of his family forever. 143 Papa and Go Bucks!