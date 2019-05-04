LIMA — Norma M Blystone, 94, passed away May 1, 2019, at 6:15 am at Lima Convalescent Home.

Norma was born August 17, 1924 in Lima, Ohio to Cloy Cletus Kerr and Marie Agnes Kerr, both of whom precede her in death. She married her late husband Frank Herbert Holten Sr. and after his passing in 1988 she then married Raymond Blystone Sr. who also precedes her in death.

Norma was known for her generosity and loving spirit. She would do anything for anybody, all one had to do was ask. She really enjoyed making things for others. She was an amazing cook, and she especially loved to crochet. She would crochet hats, blankets, baby clothes, and anything else that you could think of, and then give these away to her friends and family. Ultimately, Norma was an excellent parent. She went above and beyond, raising many children who loved her more than anything. Above all else, Norma enjoyed spending time with her family. She was the greatest mother that anyone could hope to have.

Survivors include: Sons and Daughters, James Sylvester Holten, Dellace (Marilyn) Holten, Donald (Janice) Holten, Mary Stuttler, and Julianne Marie (Larry (d)) Holten-Irvin; Sister, Melvina Shaffer, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Along with her parents and late spouses, Norma is preceded in death by her Sons, Frank Herbert (Lois) Holten Jr. and John (Nancy) Holten; her Daughter-in-law, Marilyn Holten; Her Sons-in-law, Harold Stuttler, and Larry Irvin; her grandsons, Brian Irvin and Bill Holten; and her Siblings, G. Leroy Kerr, Audrey Eleanor Woolf, and Eugene Kerr.

Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday May 6 at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES SHAWNEE CHAPEL. A two hour visitation will take place immediately prior to the funeral, from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM on May 6.

Pastor Terry Brock to officiate the service.

Burial will be in the Spencerville Cemetery following the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.