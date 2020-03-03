LIMA — Norma Lee Cheney, age 85, went to be with her Heavenly Father on February 28, 2020. Norma was born March 3, 1934 in Detroit, MI to the late Cecil F. and Eleanor "Momo" (Laeufer) Hartman. On April 12, 1953, she married Harold E. Cheney who survives in Boynton Beach, Florida.

She is also survived by her daughter, Becky L. Cheney of Boynton Beach, FL: daughter-in-law, Susan K. Cheney of Lima: grandsons: David R. (Katie A. Elvington) of Maiden, NC and Daniel A. (Hayley M. Freytag) Cheney of Lima: four great grandchildren: Nora D. Cheney, Nolan D. Cheney, Emory T. Cheney and Hudson R. Cheney.

She is preceded in death by her sons: Harold Ross and Phillip D. Cheney; granddaughter Andrea D. Cheney, and other relatives.

Norma loved her family and wanted the best for everyone. She was a homemaker that enjoyed gardening, pie baking and sewing. She was an excellent seamstress and enjoyed making doll clothes and mending. She will be missed by her family and friends, who learned a lot from her.

The family will have a private service at a future date with Chaplain Herb Wilker officiating.