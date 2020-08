DELPHOS — Norma R. Etzkorn, 83, died at 4:25 p.m. Aug. 2, 2020, at her residence.

Services will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Landeck. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Harter and Schier Funeral Home, Delphos.