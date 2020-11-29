BUCKLAND — Norma Jean Green, age 96 of Buckland, died 4:05 a.m., November 27, 2020 at The Gardens of Wapakoneta. She was born Nov. 24, 1924, in Logan Township, the daughter of Lewis Vere and Carolyn Fredricka (Zerkle) Bowersock, who preceded her in death. On August 11, 1945, she married Donald E. Green, who preceded her in death.

She was a member of Bethlehem Christian Union Church. Her faith was very important to her and she instilled it in her family. She taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School for years. Norma Jean graduated from Buckland High School where she had been a cheerleader.

She loved spending time with family including all the grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also loved sewing for people and teaching a lot of them how to sew and cook including grandchildren.

Each year at Christmas she made buckets of homemade candy and noodles for her sons, grandchildren and their families. She had been an active bowler since the age of 91 but had to stop because of COVID.

Survivors include five sons: Don (Susie) Green, Tom (Evi) Green, James (Becky) Green, Terry (Cheryl) Green and Jon (Ruth) Green, 13 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and a sister-in-law Joan Bowersock.

She was preceded in death by siblings: Ralph, Richard and Robert Bowersock, Lila Bowersock, Lois Posey, Jennie Spacht and Eunice Ritter; and 3 great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at Bethlehem Christian Union Church in the future. Memorial contributions may be given to the church and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com