LIMA — Norma Loene (Miller) Hubbell (91) of Lima, Ohio. Passed to greater glory December 2, 2019. Widow of John D. Hubbell, M.D. Born September 2, 1928 in Pleasantville, Ohio. Daughter of A. Edgar Miller and Emma G. (Peters) Miller. Norma, along with her brother, Wendell, and sister, Joanne Lambert, grew up on the family farm outside of Centerburg, Ohio. Norma attended Centerburg High School where she played saxophone in the concert and marching bands. After graduation in 1946, Norma attended Columbus Business College before marrying the love of her life on June 25, 1949, in Centerburg. Her family and friends were Norma's focus. The union of Norma and John was blessed with 3 children, Susan L. Hubbell, M.D. of Lima, John A.E. Hubbell, D.V.M. (Shelley) of Paris, Kentucky, and David D. Hubbell, M.D. (Alice) of Cartersville, Georgia; 2 grandchildren, Meghan M. Hubbell of Dublin, Ohio and James A.E. Hubbell (Andrea) of Bowling Green, Ohio; and 3 great grandchildren, Connor, Charlotte, and Chloe. Numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, and their families enjoyed her hospitality, especially her chocolate cakes, fresh strawberry pie, and above all, her famous peanut butter fudge, which to this day is unequaled, despite innumerable attempts by the rest of the family. Norma was an avid sports fan at all levels of competition. Her favorite teams, Centerburg High, Lima Senior High, and the Ohio State Buckeyes, all shared the colors scarlet and grey and she wore them proudly. Each year, John and Norma attended the Ohio High School boys' basketball tournament at St. John Arena, despite having to scalp tickets to share in the excitement. She particularly enjoyed watching the family's harness horses race at the Ohio county fairs, where she renewed friendships with the folks in the grandstands each year. Ohio State football games were a staple of the calendar in the fall. Norma and John were active supporters of the sports and arts programs of Lima Senior High School holding football and basketball season tickets and attending Holiday in Harmony long after their children had matriculated. Both were patrons of the performing arts enjoying Kenley Players productions in Columbus and Dayton, Amil Tellers' productions and Lima Symphony and Friends of Music concerts at every opportunity. Both she and John enjoyed experiencing the world, travelling to Russia and China and embarking on numerous cruises including trips on the Queen Elizabeth II, voyages to Antarctica around Cape Horn, and their favorite, visits to Alaska. Norma lived by the golden rule. One of her children's early memories is providing food to the servicemen and women travelling on the trains that stopped in Lima as part of Lima's "Serviceman's Free Canteen". Three of her most memorable truths were: "Don't eat your meal in front of someone else unless you brought enough food for two"; "If you can't say something nice, don't say anything at all" and "You are only as good as your word". She quietly set a standard for the family to aspire to through her example. A private, graveside ceremony will be held in Centerburg. The family would like to especially thank our friends, Nancy Riegle, Marie VonderEmbse, and Roger Bice, and Ruth Suter and her coworkers from Home Instead for helping us care for our parents. Thanks also to St. Rita's Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the John D. and Norma L. Hubbell Family Scholarship Fund at The Ohio State University-Lima or the . The family has entrusted the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL in assisting them with funeral arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.chiles-lamanfh.com <http://www.chiles-lamanfh.com>.

