LEIPSIC - Norma L. Dewar, 93, of Leipsic Ohio passed away at 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday January 8, 2020 at The Meadows of Leipsic. She was born on January 22, 1926 in Marion Township, Henry County OH, to the late Glen and Lily (Stevenson) Searfoss. On June 16, 1946 she married Paul F. Dewar who preceded her in death on August 7, 1990.

She is survived by three children, Lynn (Patricia) Dewar, Keith (Beverly) Dewar both of Leipsic and Wendy Dewar-Pinel of San Antonio, TX; nine grandchildren, Julia (Colin) Cooper, Charlotte (Eric) Nye, Christopher (Andrea) Dewar, Mathew (Kayla) Dewar, Skye Dewar, Elyse (Nate) Geise, Nicholas (Mary) Pinel, Coren Pinel, and Katherine Pinel; eleven great-grandchildren, Jonathan, Annaleis, Natalia, Elisa, John Paul, Mia, Chloe, Leland, Alexis, Kaylee, and Aria; one sister, Iris Shoemaker of Leipsic; and one brother-in-law, Earl (Esther) Lieb of Leipsic. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Varyl, Woodrow, and Ronald Searfoss; and three sisters, Mildred (Harold) Hook, Marjorie (Dick) Shoemaker and Esther (Earl) Lieb.

Norma worked as a Bank Teller at The Bank of Leipsic for 20 years. After that she worked as a Bookkeeper and Payroll Administrator for her husband's family business, Paul Dewar & Sons Building and Remodeling, for 28 years.

A Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 13, 2020 at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Leipsic with Pastor Tim Eding officiating. Burial will follow in Sugar Ridge Cemetery, Leipsic. Visitation will be Sunday from 2:00-7:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church, Leipsic. Condolences can be expressed at: www.lovefuneralhome.com