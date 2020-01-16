NEW BREMEN — Norma M. Keller, 83, New Bremen, died unexpectedly after a brief illness on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the Joint Twp. Dist. Memorial Hospital in St Marys.

Private family services will be held at the Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen with Rev. Mr. Greg Bornhorst officiating. Inurnment will take place in the German Protestant Cemetery in New Bremen at a later date. Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements and condolences to the family can be left online at www.gilberghartwigfh.com