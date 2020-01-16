Norma M. Keller

NEW BREMEN — Norma M. Keller, 83, New Bremen, died unexpectedly after a brief illness on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the Joint Twp. Dist. Memorial Hospital in St Marys.

Private family services will be held at the Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen with Rev. Mr. Greg Bornhorst officiating. Inurnment will take place in the German Protestant Cemetery in New Bremen at a later date. Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements and condolences to the family can be left online at www.gilberghartwigfh.com
Published in The Lima News from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
