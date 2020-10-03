LIMA — Norma Lou Riggs, 92, passed away peacefully at 12:11 am on September 30, 2020 at her home in Lima.

Norma was born on April 11, 1928 in Cleveland, Ohio, to John and Leona Katherine Hurst (Windhorst) who preceded her in death. Norma was active in her support of the Lima Symphony Orchestra. She was a long time member of Friends of the Symphony since 1967, serving as president. Norma was devoted to her beloved Christian Science Church since 1950, serving as Music Chairman, Sunday School Teacher, Second Reader and Reading Room Librarian. She was a member of the Arbutus Club and served as president. Norma also volunteered for the Literary Council, the Stars Program and the Red Cross International Committee. Norma had a special gift making a home beautiful and was always warm and welcoming to family and guests. Norma and Dick had wonderful trips together all over the world as well as a special trip for each grandchild to celebrate their 13th birthday.

Norma is survived by her husband of 70 years, Richard (Dick) Riggs, and three children Thomas Riggs, Carol (Stephen) Spackey, and Jonathan (Tamera) Riggs as well as 7 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Her smile, spirit and loving nature will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

The family is deeply grateful to the caregivers that were her loved friends the last few years. A special thanks for Martha Smith, who always made Norma smile and laugh. Norma was vibrant to the end, playing Wordfeud on her phone just hours before her passing.

The family will receive guests from 9:30 am to 11:00 am on Monday, October 5, 2020 at the Chiles-Laman Funeral Homes Shawnee Chapel, 1170 Shawnee Rd, Lima, OH, 45805.

A private family service will be taking place shortly after visitation, at 11:30 am.

The service will be officiated by Speaker Sharon Reynolds.

The family respectfully asks that visitors remain aware of the fact that, due to scheduling concerns, public visitation will end promptly at 11:00 am.

Out of respect for the family, Masks will be a requirement and awareness of social distancing is also greatly requested.

For those unable to attend the service physically, all are welcome to join the family for a live-stream of the service on the Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ChilesLamanFuneralAndCremationServices/

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations in her honor can be made to the Lima Symphony Orchestra at www.limasymphony.com or checks can be made payable to First Church of Christ, Scientist, 900 West Market Street, Lima, 45805.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.