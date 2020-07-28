Norma Wannemacher

OTTOVILLE — Norma J. Wannemacher, 90 of Ottoville died 4:16 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Van Wert Hospital. She was born April 12, 1930 in Delphos to the late Robert and Esther (Bigelow) Metzger. On November 8, 1947 she married Maurice R. Wannemacher, he died August 29, 1999.

Norma is survived by her children: Pam (Howard) Odenweller, Renee (Danny Sollis) Gudakunst, and Dane (Connie Carnahan) Wannemacher, all of Ottoville; nine grandchildren: Ryan Odenweller, MaKenzie Heitmeyer, Shannon Mitchell, Michelle Hanneman, Devon Ortega, Kerri Stevens, Tara Eickholt, Erin Heitmeyer and Erik Gudakunst; twenty-seven great-grandchildren with one on the way; and three great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her siblings: Henry (Doris) Metzger, Betty Frysinger, Mary (Ted) Pohlman, Helen (Lawrence) Miller and William (Maggie) Metzger; a son-in-law: Paul Gudakunst; and a great-grandson: Tate Griner.

Norma and Maurice purchased Wannemacher's Tavern in 1947. They owned and operated it for many years. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Ottoville VFW Ladies Auxiliary, Lima Orioles, Van Wert Elks, and the Delphos Eagles. Norma and Maurice loved to dance, and up until 6 months ago she was still going to dances, bowling and playing bingo. Norma was the treasurer of the Friday Night Bowling League and the secretary of the Springbrooke dance club until it closed.

Funeral mass will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Ottoville with Very Reverend Jerome Schetter offciating. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Ottoville. In keeping with the social distancing guidelines, visitation will be held Thursday 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Township and Friday 11 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Due to the restrictions with COVID 19 face masks are required upon entry of the funeral home and/or church.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

