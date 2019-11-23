DELPHOS — Norma J. Wittler, 90, of Delphos, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019, at Van Crest Healthcare Center in Delphos.

She was born on July 8, 1929, in Lima to Patrick and Rose (Weisgarber) Nomina. On January 26, 1963, she was united in marriage to Norman Wittler, who preceded her in death on February 24, 2010.

She is survived by one son, Joe (Louise) Wittler of Delphos; a daughter, Mary Ann (Greg) George of Lima; three grandchildren, Jason (Halie Ontrop) Wittler of Delphos, Madison (Devon McGibbeny) and Parker George all of Lima.

Norma was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church and The Catholic Ladies of Columbia. She was a homemaker.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019, at St. John's Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, November 24, 2019, from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at Harter and Schier Funeral Home where a parish wake will be held at 5:30. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Cemetery.

