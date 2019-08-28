PERRYSBURG — Norman (Tony) Blankmeyer, 91, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, August 27, 2019 at St. Clare Commons in Perrysburg, Ohio. Norman (Tony) was born on November 5, 1927, to Cornelius and Cecilia Blankemeyer of Columbus Grove, Ohio. He was a graduate of Columbus Grove High School, and had a long career with the Anderson's of Maumee, most recently in Research and Development in the Engineering Department, retiring in 1990. Norm married Kathy Ingram on September 7, 1974 and they lived in the Maumee/Perrysburg area for all of their married life. Norm was a devout Catholic and he and his wife were long-standing members of St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church. Although he and Kathy had no children, he thoroughly enjoyed his many nieces and nephews, attending all baptisms, graduations, weddings and family celebrations. He will be sorely missed by his large, extended family.

Norm is survived by his wife, Kathy, of Perrysburg, Ohio; brother Jim (Carolyn) Blankemeyer of Knoxville, TN; brother-in-law Art (Becky) Ingram, Toledo, Ohio, sisters-in-law Nancy Ingram, Brockport, NY; Marilyn Horvath, Erie, PA; Betsey Capotosto, Lima, OH, and Susan (Jerry) Momenee, Maumee, OH.

Norm was preceded in death by his parents, Cornelius and Cecilia Blankemeyer, brothers William, Daniel, Joseph and Robert Blankemeyer and sisters, Gertrude Blankemeyer, and Patricia Donaldson.

Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 am Tuesday, September 3 at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church, 4201 Heatherdowns Blvd, Toledo, Ohio. Friends may visit in the church from 9:00 to 10:00 am, one hour prior to services. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff at St. Clare Commons for the exceptional care and concern given to Norm and his family. Memorials may take the form of donations to the , 480 W. Dussel Dr., Maumee, OH 43537.

