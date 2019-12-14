LIMA — Norman Ray Redick age 89, of Lima, passed away 7:45 a.m., Thursday, December 12, 2019 at his residence. He was born November 18, 1930 to the late Harry Leland and Frances Florence Stratton Redick in Bluffton, Ohio. He married Mary J. "Susie" Wolfe Aug. 30, 1953 and she preceded him in death Dec. 19, 2016. Norm was a professional engineer and surveyor and retired from the Ohio Department of Transportation where he had been Deputy Director of District One. He was a graduate of Lima Central High School class of 1949 and held a B.S. in Civil Engineering from Purdue University graduating in 1954. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was very active in the masonic order. Norman was a 32nd degree Mason with the Valley of Dayton Northern Masonic Jurisdiction and Scottish Rite, a member of Fort Amanda Lodge 706 free and accepted Masons, and the Antioch Shriners of North America.He was a former member of Shawnee United Methodist Church and attended Rousculp Church of Christ. Survivors include children:Mark T. Redick of Canal Winchester, Ohio, Jill R. (Jim) Bourdage of Carmel, Indiana and Matt B. (Lora) Redick of Lima; 8 grandchildren: April Redick, Tyler Redick, Erica Bourdage, Alexa Bourdage, Aaron (Leanne) Bourdage, Joel Redick, Morgan Redick and Maegan (Kaleb) Rexrode and a brother Roger K. Redick of Westerville, OH. He was preceded in death by a son Paul A. Redick and a sister Trella M. Murphy Cox. Masonic services will be at 6:00 p.m., Monday. The family will receive friends 4 to 6 and 6:30 to 8 p.m., Monday, Dec. 16th and 10:00 a.m. Tuesday atBayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. [JB1]The funeral service will be 11:00 a.m[JB2]., Tuesday, Dec. 17 at the funeral home with Pastor Kenny Rader officiating. Burial will follow in Shawnee Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to the Salvation Army and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com