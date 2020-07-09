Norman Smith

VAUGHNSVILLE — Norman K. Smith, 88, of Vaughnsville, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 1:07 p.m. at Lima Memorial Health System. He was born on January 25, 1932 in Lima, OH to the late Benjamin Kissell and Ruth Catherine {Yant} Smith. On May 9, 1964 he married Martha Mullenhour, who survives him in Vaughnsville.

Norman was a graduate of Vaughnsville High School, class of 1950. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1951 and served until 1955, spending two years in Guam. He started working at Excello for a couple years and then became a painting contractor, eventually becoming a general contractor and built and remodeled many homes. He finished his career in woodworking. Norman was a former member of Cable Road Alliance Church in Lima for 50 years, where he was a Trustee for several years and he also led a boys Bible study group on Wednesday nights. More recently, he was a member of Bluelick Bible Church in Lima. His children and grandchildren were his pride and joy and he thoroughly enjoyed watching their sporting events.

He is survived by his wife Martha, son: Craig A. (Lora) May of Vaughnsville, daughters: Denise A. (Eric) Graham of Lima and Rachel E. (Kevin) Barnette of Vaughnsville, grandchildren: Melissa (Jason) Clauss, Tricia Boss, Cara (Jeff) Loehrke, Zachary Graham, Tyler Graham, Ashley Graham, Laken Barnette, and Brenden (Ashley) Barnette, 8 great-grandchildren, and brother: Ivan D. Smith of Spokane, WA.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers: Kenneth H. Smith and Kermit Smith, and a sister-in-law: Aileen Smith.

His family will receive friends on Sunday, July 12, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima. A funeral service will begin on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Bluelick Bible Church, Lima. Pastor Jim Neighbors will officiate. Burial will follow at Sugar Creek Cemetery, Vaughnsville.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, Bluelick Bible Church, or the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com.