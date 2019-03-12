ELIDA — Norman Paul Swickrath, 68, passed away at 9:30 p.m. on Monday, March 11, 2019, at his home.

Paul was born on March 13, 1950, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Norman E. and Wanda J. (Jacobs) Swickrath. On February 24, 1979 he married his love, Jan Swickrath, who survives in Elida.

Paul graduated from Elida High School and then attended college at ITT in Dayton, Ohio, majoring in Architectural Engineering. He worked at Ford Motor Company and retired after 30 years and also worked at Swickrath Body Shop for over 45 years. He was also a volunteer for Elida Fire Department and EMS. Paul enjoyed fishing, making fishing lures, and above all, spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, two sons: Matthew Shroyer and Justin Swickrath both of Elida, a daughter, Monica Swickrath-Roberts of Elida, five grandchildren: Caitlyn (Nolan Brossart) Shroyer, Payton Roberts, Keaton Roberts, Samantha Swickrath and Lillie Swickrath, two great-grandchildren: Kennedy Grace and Lane Matthew Brossart, brothers: Bill (Pam) Swickrath and Dan (Shirley) Swickrath, and sister, Tina (Bill) Kluge.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family will receive friends from 2pm to 8pm on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio. The funeral service will begin at 11am on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Immanuel United Methodist Church in Elida. Friends may visit from 10-11am at the church prior to the funeral service. Rev. Bruce Tumblin will officiate. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Elida.

Per Paul's wishes, please wear your comfortable Ohio State attire.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Rita's Hospice, Immanuel United Methodist Church, or American Township Fire Department.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com.