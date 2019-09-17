ELIDA — Nova Jean M. Suever, age 84, passed away September 15, 2019, at 8:37 pm, at the Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center. Nova was born September 20, 1934 in Delphos, OH, to Joseph A. and Loretta (Murray) Deitering who preceded her in death. On April 30, 1955, she married Ralph H. Suever who survives in Elida.

Nova was a 1953 graduate of St. John's Catholic High School. She was a member of St. Gerard's Catholic Church. Nova loved working in her yard and playing her computer games. She spent her years as being a dedicated homemaker, wife, mother and grandmother. She dearly loved her grandchildren and would attend all their school and athletic activities.

In addition to her husband, Nova is survived by her children: Steven Suever of Yellow Springs, OH, Jim (Brenda) Suever of Ruckersville, VA, Joseph (Carol) Suever of Columbus, IN and Joy (Nick) Wrasman of Delphos, OH, 10 grandchildren: Nicole (Ryan) Hostetter, Amanda (Luke) Smithberger, Christine (Kyle) Henley, Sarah Suever, Luke Suever, Brittany (Andrew) Cardwell, Kaitlin (Dylan) Krendl, Benjamin Wrasman, Courtney Wrasman and Elizabeth Wrasman, 9 great grandchildren, a brother, Larry (Diane) Deitering Sr. of Delphos, OH and a brother in-law, Richard "Dick" McKinsey of Frankfort, IN. She was preceded in death by 4 siblings: Mary Ann McKinsey, Joseph Deitering, Marlene (Stoney) Kill and David Deitering.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Gerard's Catholic Church. Officiating the mass will be Fr. Mike Sergi. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Delphos, OH following the service.

Friends may call on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL where an 8 pm parish wake service will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to Billy Graham Evangelical Ministries or Boys Town USA. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.