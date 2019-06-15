CAIRO — Novarro J. Wood, 75, died at 11:50 am, Friday, June 14, 2019, at the Lima Rehab and Nursing Center.

He was born February 8, 1944, in Cairo, to Lester R. and Lusina (Hefner) Wood. They both preceded him in death.

Novarro was survived by his best friend: Becky Magrum of Cairo; two sons: Andrew J. Wood of Lima and Lucas D. Wood of Cairo; two daughters: Michelle L. Wood of Troy and Amy D. (Joe) Kollars of Wapakoneta; six grandchildren: Joseph Kollars, Alexandra (Dillon) Sutler, Carson and Madisyn Wood, Cory Evans and Shelby (Dwayne) Keehn; four great-grandchildren: Ariel, Ashton, Aubree and Kaeleigh: one brother: Lester Junior Wood of Cairo; one sister: Nona (Gary) Collins of Cairo and one sister-in-law: Jane Wood of Cairo.

He was preceded in death by one daughter: Tami L. Solomon and four brothers: Wilbur Wood, Dickie Wood, Willis Wood and Monte Snyder.

Novarro was a graduate of Bath High School, class of 1962. He had retired from General Dynamics and was the Owner/Operator of the Lincoln Log Cabin Restaurant in Cairo. He was a Scout Leader for the Boy Scout Troop 81, Cairo.

He had been involved with the Soundword Ministries and the Re-Entry Solutions Project both with the North Central Correctional Complex in Marion, Ohio. He was a board member of the House of Grace in Lima. He loved to go to auctions, watch Western movies and was an antique collector. Novarro was very passionate about the Lord.

Friends may call from 2:00-8:00 pm on Monday, June 17, 2019, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove.

Services will begin at 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at the funeral home. Pastor Ron Fails will officiate with burial to follow in Cairo Eastside Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to House of Grace, 2451 Harding Highway, Lima, Ohio 45804.

