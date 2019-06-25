BLUFFTON — O. Virginia Dukes, 100, passed away June 25, 2019 at Hilty Memorial Home in Pandora. Virginia was born August 1, 1918 in Pandora to the late Clyde and Garnet (Cheney) Sutter. On September 24, 1941 she married Lewis Dukes who preceded her in death on February 23, 2009.

Virginia graduated from Pandora High School, was a homemaker and helped her husband on the farm. She loved to bake, knit, crochet and quilt. Her family and friends benefited with many handmade items that she gave away. Virginia was a member of the Pleasant View United Methodist Church, Mt. Cory.

Survivors include three sons, Jewell (Karen) Dukes, Jon Dukes, Don (Janet) Dukes all of Bluffton; two daughters, Linda (Ken) Shultz, Bonnie (Dave) Jones both of Rawson; a daughter-in-law, Kathy Dukes of Bluffton; twelve grandchildren; twenty-four great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

Virginia was preceded in death by a son, Tom Dukes; a brother, Leotus "Bud" Sutter and two sisters, Jereldine Wellman and Heloese Bennett.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton. Gregg Fox officiating. Burial will be in Dukes Cemetery near Mt. Cory. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Home Health and Hospice.

