DELPHOS — Octavia Mary Grone, 92, of Delphos, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at The Meadows of Delphos.

She was born February 7, 1928 in Pandora to the late Reno and Mary (Kreinbrink) Kiene. On May 3, 1950 she married George Leo Grone who preceded her in death on October 25, 2015.

Octavia is survived by four sons, Michael (Donna) Grone of Falls Church, VA, Dennis (Lisa) Grone of Gatlinburg, TN, Anthony (Celeste) Grone of Westerville, Mark (Sara) Grone of Galveston, Texas; three daughters, Janet Burgei of Cloverdale, Anne (Glenn) Schimmoeller of Ft. Jennings, Julie (John) Strother of Cypress, Texas; twelve grandchildren, one step-grandson and twelve great-grandchildren with two on the way.

She was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Michael Burgei; and four brothers, Lawrence Kiene, Arthur Kiene, Francis Kiene and Thomas Kiene.

Octavia graduated from St. Rita's School of Nursing. She worked at St. Rita's Medical Center, Sarah Jane and Memorial Nursing Homes. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Octavia enjoyed spending time at their Lake Erie cottage, and spending winter time in Texas. She also liked doing word puzzles and needle crafts. She dearly loved her family time.

A Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 25 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday at Weber Funeral Home, 1840 E. Fifth St., Delphos, where a Parish Wake Service will be held at 7:45 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Scholarship Fund or Community Health Professionals Hospice. Online condolences may be shared at www.weberfh.net.