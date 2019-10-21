COLUMBUS — Odessa Smith passed October 16, 2019 at Summit's Trace in Columbus. Employed with United States government: Department of Defense and HUD. Member Sacred Heart Church and former member St. Thomas the Apostle Church. Former member of the Ladies Auxiliary, Mt. Carmel Hospital; associate member of the Sisters of Holy Cross; volunteer in the organ transplant unit at OSU Medical Center; lifetime member of Columbus Chapter of the Northeasterners, Inc. Preceded in death by her parents, Luther Jones and Pearl Stewart; sisters, Arlene Stanback and Dortothy Cesario; nephew, Allan Cesario. Marriage to the late Marcus Smith ended in divorce. Survived by her daughter Claudia (George) Jones; grandchildren, Bradford and Clifton Jones; niece, Marsha (Tommy) Wright; and a host of nieces. A Funeral Mass will be held 11 a.m. Friday October 25th at Sacred Heart Church 893 Hamlet St. Columbus, OH 43201 where friends may call 10-11 a.m. Friday. Burial to follow in Gethsemani Cemetery Lima, OH. Arrangements by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME 403 E. Broad St.