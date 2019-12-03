LIMA — Olen K. Sutherland, 59 of Alger, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019, at 9:16 pm at his residence.

Olen was born April 17, 1960 in Lima to George and Harriet (Plaugher) Sutherland. His father preceded him in death and his mother, Harriet Hall survives in Lima. On Sept. 15, 1979 he married Terri Webb Sutherland who survives.

Also surviving are his children: Nathan (Aubrey) Sutherland of Lima and Whitney (Tyler) Stalnaker of Harrod: Grandchildren: Sidney Stalnaker, Parker Stalnaker and Paislyn Metzger and one on the way; siblings: Dallas (Michelle) Sutherland of Lafayette, Regina (Keith) Duvernay of Fleming Island, FL, Ardith (Dave) Haney of Harrod, Una (Mark) Cornelius of Orange Park, FL, Myrna (Roy) Mason of Arlington, Janelle Montgomery of Orange Park, FL, Sheila (Kevin) Sidener of Waynesfield and Darrin (Kathy) Sutherland of Harrod.

He is also preceded in death by his stepfather, Joe Hall.

He was a member of International Operating Engineer Union Local 18, Toledo, as a Heavy Equipment Operator with Beaver Construction, Canton, OH. He loved attending auctions, sales and flea markets. He attended Bridgeport Church, Dunkirk.

He loved to wrestle with his grandchildren.

Services will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 at 11:00 am at Eastside Chapel of Chiles Laman Funeral & Cremation Services. Pastor Gregg King officiating. Burial will be in Salem Westminster Cemetery following the service. Visitation will be Thursday, December 5, 2019, 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm in the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Harrod Rescue Squad, 200 S. Walnut St., Harrod, 45850, Bridgeport Church, 5104 C.R. 159, Forest, 45843 or the .

