DELPHOS — Olive Schlatman, 77, of Delphos passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at the Meadows of Delphos.

Olive was born on April 18, 1943, to Charles and Regina (Siefker) Schlatman in Delphos. They both preceded her in death.

She is survived by two sisters, Opal Harper of IN and Opal Jean Thiel of Defiance.

Olive was preceded in death by three brothers, Orville, Orland, and Orban Schlatman; and two sisters, Charlotte Banks and Opalean Sherry.

Olive was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. She was a nurse's aide for over forty years.

A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Father Tony Vera will officiate. Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 16, 2020, and one hour prior to funeral service on Monday at Harter & Schier Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice.

