WAPAKONETA — Oliver J. "Junior" Place, 92, died at 5:15 p.m. Sept. 14, 2019, at Wapakoneta Manor.

Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Eley Funeral Home and Crematory. Pastor Kent Place will officiate. Burial, with military rites, will be in Fort Amanda Cemetery.

Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and one hour prior to services Thursday at the funeral home.