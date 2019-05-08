LIMA — Opal E. Miller age 87, of Lima passed away 11:45 a.m., Monday, May 6, 2019 at Lima Memorial. She was born June 12, 1931 in Auglaize County to the late Harry K. And Edith Marie Fox Thompson. She married Derrole E. Miller April 1, 1956 and he preceded her in death Oct. 16, 2004.

Opal had been a homemaker and longtime member of Forest Park United Methodist Church. She had been very active in Order of Eastern Star; El Karan Caldron Lafayette and Beauciant #285 Findlay.

Survivors include children: Gregory Miller (& Cynthia) of Tucson, AZ, Bryan (Barb) Miller of Uniopolis, Phillip (Sharon) Miller of Lehigh Acres, FL, Tamra (Timothy) Satkowski of Gahanna, 5 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, a brother Roger Thompson of Pandora and a sister-in-law Mary Thompson of Ottawa and extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by brothers Harry & Donny Thompson and sisters: Delores Jean Young, Elizabeth Shepherd, Mary Metz and Pauline Spencer and sister-in-law Lois Thompson.

The family will receive friends noon to 4 p.m. at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. The funeral will follow at 4 with Pastor Tom Holmes officiating. Burial will follow in Fairmount Cemetery near Uniopolis.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Forest Park United Methodist Church.