Opal Niese

OTTAWA — Opal A. Niese, 89, of Ottawa died 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at The Meadows of Ottawa. She was born December 30, 1930 in Metamora, OH to the late Walter and Eleanor (Gillen) Miller. On November 12, 1952, she married Donald H. Niese. He died February 10, 1990.

Survivors include seven children: Janet (Leroy) Verhoff of Glandorf, Jerry (Terri) Niese of Glandorf, Theresa (Alan) Kuhlman of Ottawa, Judy (Dean) Augsburger of Bluffton, Kevin (Connie) Niese of Ottawa, Becky (Larry) Zynda of Ottawa and Brian (Lisa) Niese of Kalida; a son-in-law, Jon Otto of Kalkaska, MI; 27 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren and two on the way; a brother, Cyril (Jeanette) Miller of Raleigh, NC and a sister, Jane (Norm) Lammers of Miller City.

She was also preceded in death by two daughters: Mary Lou Niese and Karen Otto; two brothers: Elmo (Alice) Miller and John Miller; and two sisters: Monica (Vic) Niese and Mary Alice Miller.

Opal was a 1948 graduate of Sts. Peter and Paul High School, Ottawa. She worked for the Ottawa Telephone Company and then stayed home to raise nine children. She was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa where she served as a Eucharistic Minister, Precious Blood Companion, Altar Rosary Society and Catholic Ladies of Columbia. Opal enjoyed boating, camping, polka dancing and playing cards. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.

Funeral mass will begin at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa with Fr. Matt Jozefiak officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. In keeping with the social distancing guidelines, visitation will be Friday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa with a scripture service at 7:50 p.m. as well as one hour prior to the mass on Saturday at the funeral home. Due to the regulations regarding COVID 19, masks are required upon entering the funeral home or church. A live streaming of the funeral will be on the Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church Facebook Page for viewing.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Putnam County Home Health and Hospice or PHAALS.

