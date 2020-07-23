1/1
Opal Niese
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Opal's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

OTTAWA — Opal A. Niese, 89, of Ottawa died 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at The Meadows of Ottawa. She was born December 30, 1930 in Metamora, OH to the late Walter and Eleanor (Gillen) Miller. On November 12, 1952, she married Donald H. Niese. He died February 10, 1990.

Survivors include seven children: Janet (Leroy) Verhoff of Glandorf, Jerry (Terri) Niese of Glandorf, Theresa (Alan) Kuhlman of Ottawa, Judy (Dean) Augsburger of Bluffton, Kevin (Connie) Niese of Ottawa, Becky (Larry) Zynda of Ottawa and Brian (Lisa) Niese of Kalida; a son-in-law, Jon Otto of Kalkaska, MI; 27 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren and two on the way; a brother, Cyril (Jeanette) Miller of Raleigh, NC and a sister, Jane (Norm) Lammers of Miller City.

She was also preceded in death by two daughters: Mary Lou Niese and Karen Otto; two brothers: Elmo (Alice) Miller and John Miller; and two sisters: Monica (Vic) Niese and Mary Alice Miller.

Opal was a 1948 graduate of Sts. Peter and Paul High School, Ottawa. She worked for the Ottawa Telephone Company and then stayed home to raise nine children. She was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa where she served as a Eucharistic Minister, Precious Blood Companion, Altar Rosary Society and Catholic Ladies of Columbia. Opal enjoyed boating, camping, polka dancing and playing cards. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.

Funeral mass will begin at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa with Fr. Matt Jozefiak officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. In keeping with the social distancing guidelines, visitation will be Friday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa with a scripture service at 7:50 p.m. as well as one hour prior to the mass on Saturday at the funeral home. Due to the regulations regarding COVID 19, masks are required upon entering the funeral home or church. A live streaming of the funeral will be on the Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church Facebook Page for viewing.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Putnam County Home Health and Hospice or PHAALS.

Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Love Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Love Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Love Funeral Home
405 E 3Rd St
Ottawa, OH 45875
(419) 523-6586
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 24, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to all of you. Hold on to her loving memories.
Karen and Kenny Erhart
Karen Erhart
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved