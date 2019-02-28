DELPHOS — Orland D. Schlatman, 84, of Delphos, passed away with his loving wife and family by his side on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Vancrest Healthcare Center in Delphos.

He was born in Fort Jennings, to Charles H. and Regina (Siefker) Wiechart- Schlatman. On August 4, 1956, he was united in marriage to Lois Schabbing, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. She survives in Delphos and they would have celebrated 62 years of marriage in August

His family, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were very important to him, they include, step-daughter, Lynda (Schabbing) Reynolds-Fair; son-in-law, James L. Fair; former son-in-law, Nick Reynolds; daughter, Cheryl A. (Schlatman) Tarango; son-in-law, Virgil Tarango; former son-in-law, Gerald Kohorst; daughter, Sally Jo (Schlatman) Riggs, deceased; son-in-law, George Riggs, deceased; son, David O. Schlatman; former daughter-in-law, Mary (Adams) Schlatman-Combs; daughter-in-law, Ginny (Seekings) Schlatman, deceased; son, Charles H. Schlatman; brothers and sisters, Orban and Sue (Jennings) Schlatman, Opal(Schlatman) and John Harper, Opalein (Schlatman) Fife-Sherry-Vizdock, Olive Schlatman, and Opel Jean (Schlatman) and Gail Thiel.

Orland is also survived by his grandchildren, Nick and Gina (Moorman) Reynolds, Jason and Jaymee (Fair) Sevitz both of Delphos, Mike Adams and Chrissy Wiltshire, Tim Schlatman, David and Mandy (Lupein) Schlatman all of Van Wert, and Gerald Andrew Kohorst of Lima; grand-daughter, Amber Dawn Riggs; and 16 great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by brothers and sisters, Orville Schlatman, Charlotte (Schlatman) Reynolds-Sherry-Banks, Rosella Wiechart and several brothers-in-law; and one great-grandson, Austin Andrew Adams.

Orland worked on the rail road as a section worker for over 30 years for Nickel Plate and Norfolk and Western. He was very active with the Delphos Canal Commission. He travelled with the Marguerite (a boat that was rebuilt from salvaged parts from the canal) throughout the state of Ohio for over two years. While on tour Orland stayed as the tender in the captain's quarters and was often called "Captain".

Funeral services will be on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 4:00 p.m., Reverend Steve Haddix will officiate. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service at Harter and Schier Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to The Delphos Canal Commission.

