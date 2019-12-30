COLUMBUS GROVE — Othmar "Ott" Schroeder, 96, of Columbus Grove died 7:20 p.m. Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the Meadows of Kalida. He was born July 13, 1923 in Glandorf to the late Joseph and Philomena "Mennie" (Niese) Schroeder. On April 28, 1949 he married Marcella "Sally" Stechschulte, who preceded him in death on August 19, 2003.

Ott is survived by 11 children: Judy (Mike) Niese of Glandorf, Beverly (Bob) Baxter of Columbus Grove, Dale (Jan) Schroeder of Kalida, Diane (Mark) White of Grand Island, NY, Connie (Jerry) Dickman of Columbus Grove, Edward (Joni) Schroeder of Columbus Grove, Bruce (Sue) Schroeder of Whitehouse, Roy (Vicki) Schroeder of Columbus Grove, Marsha (Jeff) Ward of Worthington, and Amy (Mark) Edelbrock of Columbus Grove; 28 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; and 2 sisters-in-law: Jean Schroeder and Mary Margaret Schroeder.

He is preceded in death by a son: Alan "Butch" Schroeder; 1 grandchild; 4 sisters: Teresa (Len) Schroeder, Cecilia (Victor) Schroeder, Veronica "Fron" (Carl) Langhals and Clara (John) Langhals; and 4 brothers: Alphonse (Emma) Schroeder, Joseph (Cecelia) Schroeder, Paul Schroeder and Fred Schroeder.

Ott was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Columbus Grove and had been on the Parish Council. He had been a lifelong farmer, raising sugar beets and tomatoes. He had been a member of both the Sugar Beet Board and the Buckeye Sugar Growers Board. He also had an egg route and fixed sewing machines. He was a member of the Columbus Grove K of C. He spent many afternoons playing solo at the Ottawa Eagles.

He enjoyed traveling with his wife, Sally, especially for her business, Sally's Fabrics. He spent many years caring for his beloved wife while she was in the nursing home.

The funeral mass will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 3, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church with Father David Ritchie officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 2 to 8 p.m. at HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, LLC, Columbus Grove where a scripture service will be held at 1:30 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony's School or to the . Online condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfhatgrove.com.