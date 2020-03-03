LIMA — Paige Elizabeth Starr, age 51, was called home to the Lord at 7:41 am Sunday, March 1, 2020, with her loving family by her side.

Paige was born April 5, 1968 in Lima, to the late Harold and Marie (Hopkins) Nungester. In 1989 she met the love of her life, Robert N. "Bob" Starr Jr. and later got hitched in Vegas at the Little White Chapel where Elvis escorted her down the aisle.

Paige lived her life as a party enjoying every moment to the fullest. She was one of a kind, lighting up every room that she entered and never knowing a stranger. Her ornery sense of humor and wit was contagious to all those around her. Paige was an avid music lover of all genres and enjoyed attending concerts, hunting, as well as winning and dining at the Hollywood casino in Columbus and Toledo. Paige enjoyed helping others and mentoring youth through coaching softball, basketball and volleyball. Her greatest joy was spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren and friends. Paige was a 1986 graduate of Lima Senior High School and worked as Operations Manager at Master Maintenance. She was a member of Market Street Presbyterian Church and will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her husband, Bob Starr of Lima; three children, Amber and Rick Knoop of Troy, Kiya and Jason Hunt of Pickerington and Jessica Starr of Lima; two grandchildren, Hadyn and Dylan Hunt; two sisters, Peggy and Glen Revel of Mission Viejo, CA, Sabrina and Brian Reynolds of Lima; two brothers, Harold "Hank" and Caytlin Nungester of Lima and Nathan "Nate" Nungester and Emily Holycross of Mansfield; many nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, friends, and numerous others who lovingly called her "Mom."

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her in-laws, Robert Sr. and Mary Starr and brother, Jerome "Jerry" Nungester.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 am Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Market Street Presbyterian Church, 1100 W. Market Street, Lima, Ohio 45805. Pastor Ken Chorle will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Salem Mennonite Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 - 4:00 and 6:00 - 8:00 pm Friday, March 6, at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL and one hour prior to the service in the Williamsburg room at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family for the development of a scholarship at Lima Senior High School in Paige's name.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.